Broncos’ Biggest Test is How They Respond to Gut-Punch Loss
There are numerous variables that influence which teams win and which lose, week in and week out. The Denver Broncos faced some of those variables in their second game of the season, which they lost in a heartbreaking fashion, and they're now facing their most formidable test so far this season.
It isn’t a divisional or conference rival, but rather, the Broncos' spirit, will to win, and fight. Following a heartbreaking loss on a field goal with no time left, which came on the heels of a leverage penalty that gave the Indianapolis Colts a second attempt, how this team responds will go a long way toward informing how the 2025 season shakes out for the Broncos.
When teams lose a heartbreaker like that, especially early in the season as the favorites, it can tear apart a locker room and lead to many players struggling to bounce back. What makes Week 2's result so dangerous is the Broncos' strength — their defense — struggled, particularly with the performance of star players, like Patrick Surtain II, Zach Allen, and Nik Bonitto, among others.
The Broncos have invested heavily in defense, but only a few players have stood out, particularly their top-contract defenders and their new acquisitions. Meanwhile, the offense did well against a defense that was missing some vital starters, so perhaps Bo Nix and company weren't quite as good as they should have been.
How the Broncos Bounce Back
Do the Broncos let this loss linger, allowing it to escalate into two, three, or four losses, or do they bounce back with a big win, putting themselves back on track to compete not only for a playoff spot but also for the divisional title?
The Broncos need to rebound and avoid another loss. This team must answer, as its next opponent is the 2-0 Los Angeles Chargers. If the Broncos lose that game, with two losses in the AFC and one in the AFC West, it would put them on the outside looking in for the division and in a tough spot to make the playoffs if it comes down to tiebreakers.
Last year, the Broncos suffered an even bigger devastation when a last-second field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs was blocked, leading to a loss. This is a team that has suffered from gut-wrenching losses before, and it bounced back with four straight wins.
The Broncos need to bounce back again with a win because the most brutal stretch of the season will soon be upon them. If the Broncos fail to rebound, it could derail the season, which is saying a lot given how early it is in the proceedings.
This brutal stretch of games includes the Chargers, the Cincinnati Bengals (though without Joe Burrow), the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by a London game to take on the New York Jets, and finally, an emotional New York Giants tilt that could feature Russell Wilson's return to the Mile High City, as well as the Broncos honoring the late Demaryius Thomas. It all comes back to not allowing one setback to turn into multiple losses.
The Broncos face some tough opponents on the field, but the stiffest foe could be off the field. While the Broncos bounced back last year from a shocking loss, they also beat the Colts last year.
A new season could bring new outcomes, but with Sean Payton leading the way, there's reason to believe in Denver's ability to bounce back.