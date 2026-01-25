The Denver Broncos are set to take on the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game with a shot at advancing to Super Bowl 60 in front of the Mile High Faithful. If the Broncos want to get it done without Bo Nix, they will need some great showings at the individual level.

The Broncos are still a good team without Nix, so those in the national press writing them off before the cleats have even hit the grass are remiss.

To achieve victory and punch a ticket to the Super Bowl, the Broncos will have to be bold. This is a challenging task, but the team loves being the underdog and proving doubters wrong.

With that said, let's get to my bold predictions for the AFC title game.

Jarrett Stidham Throws for 250-Plus Yards & Two TDs

Taking over for Nix won't be easy, especially against a defense like New England's, but Stidham has a few things going for him. He has been a coveted backup quarterback, including by the Patriots, who made a push to sign him last offseason, but he stayed in Denver to remain in Sean Payton's scheme.

There is minimal film on Stidham (four NFL starts), so his strengths and weaknesses are relatively unknown.

Playing in front of the home crowd helps Stidham, so noise won't be a serious issue. In the end, he does well to carry the torch for Nix and get the Broncos to the Super Bowl on a good day passing the ball, finishing with 250-plus yards and two touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton Eclipses 100 Receiving Yards

The Broncos need Sutton to step up and be a threat all game long, and he rises to the occasion. He has some favorable matchups against the Patriots' defensive backs, and those inside routes he runs so well are something the Broncos should be looking to use all game long.

With Stidham coming in, having the top receiver be a focal point is always the plan, as they can be trusted and relied upon. Adding to the importance of Sutton are questions about the health of the receiver room, with Pat Bryant coming off a concussion and Troy Franklin listed as questionable with a hamstring.

Stidham looks Sutton's way early and often, and the Pro Bowl wideout goes over the century mark in the biggest game of his career.

Nik Bonitto Notches Multiple Sacks

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) as he fumbles the ball in the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

There may not be a bigger advantage for the Broncos than Bonitto vs. Patriots' rookie left tackle Will Campbell . Campbell has been terrible in the playoffs, and his most problematic areas are precisely the ones Bonitto can attack with his skill set: speed and explosiveness around the edge, which can neutralize some of Campbell's length issues.

Drake Maye has issues fumbling the ball; he led the NFL in fumbles this season and had multiple fumbles against the Houston Texans last week. Those fumbles came on strip-sacks, which is where Bonitto needs to attack.

Remember, Bonitto is coming off a game where he forced two Josh Allen fumbles. The Broncos' Pro Bowl edge rusher has a field day against Campbell and Maye.

Broncos Notch Four Takeaways

This pairs with the last prediction. Bonitto helps cause two of the four takeaways with strip-sacks on his way to a four-sack day. Denver adds another strip-sack and an interception to give Stidham and the offense extra opportunities.

Without Nix, the Broncos could really use some stolen possessions, and they've found a way to generate some additional takeaways, as evidenced by their five-turnover day against the Bills. The Patriots had 16 giveaways during the regular season and five already in the postseason.

Marvin Mims, Jr. Scores a Return TD

What better way to help out Stidham than adding a touchdown on special teams? The Patriots are good in the third phase because of their return game, but they were one of the worst punt coverage teams in the NFL during the season.

Mims is an excellent punt returner, and there will be opportunities for him to impact this game if the Broncos' defense can force punts.

