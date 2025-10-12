NFL.com Updates Broncos' Playoff Chances After Ugly Jets Win in London
On the heels of an ugly 13-11 win over the New York Jets, Denver Broncos fans are collectively wondering what the future holds for this team. The Broncos sit at 4-2, but they're sending mixed signals.
Winners of three straight, the Broncos faced the unenviable task of playing on Monday night, followed by a two-week trip to the way, way East to face the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the desperately winless Jets. You can't argue with the results, but some fans will dock the Broncos some style points for their win over the Jets in London.
The Broncos took care of business abroad, and it's good they did; the Los Angeles Chargers won a close one vs. the Miami Dolphins, retaining the lead in the AFC West. However, NFL.com likes the Broncos' chances at making the playoffs better than the Chargers'.
As it stands, the Chargers have a 70% chance of making the playoffs, per NFL.com. The Broncos? 76%.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Current AFC Playoff Picture
Some Week 6 games are yet to be concluded or played, but as it stands, the top of the AFC playoff picture looks like this.
- Indianapolis Colts | 5-1 | 91%
- Pittsburgh Steelers | 4-1 | 76%
- Buffalo Bills | 4-1 | 93%
- Los Angeles Chargers | 4-2 | 70%
- Jacksonville Jaguars | 4-2 | 59%
- Denver Broncos | 4-2 | 76%
- New England Patriots | 4-2 | 71%
The Kansas City Chiefs sit at 2-3 with a 50% chance at the playoffs. If the Chiefs beat the Detroit Lions in Week 6, their odds will climb to 57%. If Kansas City loses, its outlook drops to a dismal 39%.
Meanwhile, the Broncos just successfully navigated one of the trickiest stretches on their schedule — not necessarily in terms of opponents, but because of the logistics. There were many outlying factors that led to Denver's disjointed performance in London, not to excuse the litany of self-inflicted wounds.
A Favorable Stretch of Games
A win is a win. Moving forward, the Broncos return to Mile High for a back-to-back home stand vs. the 2-4 New York Giants and 2-3-1 Dallas Cowboys. That'll be followed by a road trip to take on the 2-3 Houston Texans.
Then it's back home for two straight vs. the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, followed by Denver's Week 12 bye. That's a great spot for a bye, giving the Broncos a nice break to heal up, recharge, and bow up for the stretch run.
The next few games will be important to the Broncos padding the standings and insulating themselves against the possible vagaries of the post-bye schedule. If nothing else, the Broncos' ugly win over the Jets was a cold reminder of the cost of overlooking an opponent. It could have a galvanizing effect on the team.
The Broncos' next opponent with a currently winning record is the 3-2 Washington Commanders in Week 13, directly after the bye. A lot could change between now and then, but that'll give everyone a fun look at Bo Nix vs. Jayden Daniels head-to-head.
That's six weeks away. In the meantime, the sun will be shining on the Broncos, so Sean Payton had better make hay if this team is going to realize the 76% chance of making the playoffs that NFL.com's mathematicians currently give them.