Report: Broncos Bring Back WR Ahead of NFL Free Agency

The Denver Broncos made an addition to their 2026 offseason roster, re-signing wide receiver Michael Bandy, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported Wednesday.

Undrafted in 2020, Bandy arrived to the Mile High City three years later following multiple stints in alternative football leagues and two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, for whom he caught 10 passes for 89 scoreless yards across 11 appearances.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound wideout — largely a practice-squad stash — has played in only four games with the Broncos, logging four catches for 50 yards and one touchdown. He notched his first-career score, a 20-yard catch-and-run, amid the team's victory over the Green Bay Packers last December.

"I mean, everyone was thrilled," former Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said on Dec. 18. "I was with Michael for two years in L.A. and watched him just work and work and work. [Head Coach] Sean [Payton] had a stat of how many practices he’s been a part of in the NFL, and to see him, he kind of got in the game in place of [WR] Marvin [Mims Jr.] because Marvin was down. And it’s a benefit of being a guy who knows every position. It’s just like, ‘Hey, you go play ‘Z’ on this play, you go play ‘X.’’ He can do it all. He knows the offense so well, and no one deserved it more than him. I was thrilled.”

Bandy is among several holdovers to return to the Broncos ahead of the 2026 campaign. In January, the club signed 10 players to reserve/futures deals, none of which were receivers.

What This Means

Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Michael Bandy (83) prepares to catch the ball in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The short answer: Nothing.

Bandy is a nice fifth-string-ish receiver to have around; he knows the playbook, he runs fairly good routes, and he has reliable hands. But his re-signing does not at all change the calculus for the Broncos in terms of their offensive supporting cast — nor will it impact their future plans.

Denver is expected to be proactive this offseason in ballasting quarterback Bo Nix's weaponry, potentially aiming to upgrade at receiver, running back, and tight end. The team has roughly $26 in available salary cap space, enough to realize those goals.

How aggressive? ESPN recently linked the Broncos not only to the possible trade acquisition of Eagles WR A.J. Brown, but also the would-be free-agent addition of Panthers RB Rico Dowdle.

"We’ll do a deep dive on this team like we do every year, and we will determine our needs. We’ll be aggressive in filling those needs," general manager George Paton said in his end-of-season press conference last month. "We know that we start over. Nothing is guaranteed. This was a great season, and we move on. Just excited for that challenge."