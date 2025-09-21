Broncos Release Inactives List for Week 3 vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. It's a massive throwdown for AFC West supremacy.
Both teams have released their inactives list ahead of kickoff.
- Evan Engram | TE
- Sam Ehlinger | QB (Emergency)
- Sai’vion Jones | DL
- Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
- Que Robinsion | OLB
- Frank Crum | OT
Chargers
Meanwhile, here's L.A.'s list of inactives.
- Elijah Molden | CB
- Cam Hart | CB
- Emany Johnson | S
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith | WR
- Will Dissly | TE
- Otito Ogbonnia | NT
Analysis
Engram was ruled out of Week 3 on Friday with a back injury. Through two games, he's suffered two injuries; a calf and a back.
Ehlinger will dress, but he'll serve as the Broncos' emergency third quarterback. Everyone else on the Broncos' inactives list will watch their third straight game from the sidelines.
It's curious that Sean Payton hasn't given McLaughlin a chance to even dress yet, giving the nod instead to Tyler Badie. McLaughlin is a notable Payton guy, but the Broncos like what Badie brings to the passing attack out of the backfield.
With how lukewarm the Broncos' special teams has been thus far, I still raise an eybrow over Robinson's continued status as a healthy scratch. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban called Robinson the best special teams player he's ever coached, yet the Broncos are keeping him on the sideline.
Jones can't get a snap in edgewise, even though Malcolm Roach is on injured reserve. The silver lining is that the Broncos will have some healthy depth if and when the injury bug takes a bite out of the defensive line.
Crum will continue his NFL career as a healthy scratch. It's unclear why the Broncos keep him on the roster. We know he's uber-athletic for his size, but he's also unreliable as a pass blocker because his technique is so raw.
As for the Chargers, they have two cornerbacks on the inactives list, so the Broncos will act accordingly.