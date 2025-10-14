Report: Broncos Sign Former Chargers Offensive Lineman
The Denver Broncos have made a move along their interior offensive line, signing former Los Angeles Chargers guard Karsen Barnhart to the practice squad, The Denver Post's Luca Evans reported Tuesday.
Barnhart was among four offensive linemen who worked out for the team on Monday. The group also included Royce Newman, Aiden Williams, and ex-longtime Broncos tackle Quinn Bailey.
A 2024 undrafted free agent, Barnhart spent his entire rookie campaign on the Chargers' practice squad, inking a reserve/future contract with the club in January. He was waived at final cuts in August, re-signed to the practice squad, and waived again days later.
The 6-foot-4, 306-pound blocker was an accomplished collegian at Michigan, for whom he appeared in 42 career games, winning a College Football Playoff National Championship and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.
"After playing multiple positions at Michigan, Barnhart is likely an interior line prospect as a pro," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He has decent size and length as a guard, but he doesn't play with enough pop into contact. He's missing twitchy, sudden hands to snap into pass rushers and run defenders for early leads in the rep. Barnhart is an adequate technician on double-teams and single blocks but rarely uproots and dumps opponents at the point of attack. He's an athletic pull-blocker but fails to excite enough in any phase."
Barnhart is the third OL to land on Denver's practice squad, joining Calvin Throckmorton and Joe Michalski.
The Broncos have yet to announce a corresponding move following Barnhart's addition, which comes in the wake of replacement left guard Matt Peart's lowly performance during Sunday's 13-11 win over the New York Jets. Peart, filling in for the injured Ben Powers, was charged with three penalties that nullified a pair of drives and largely failed to hold up at the point of attack.
"Listen, we'll go back and look at the tape, but it wasn't -- listen, it wasn't just him. We had a number of errors that there will be a lot of us that want to clean some stuff up," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters in his postgame press conference.
It's unclear as of this writing whether Peart will start in Week 7 versus the New York Giants.