Marvin Mims Jr. Injury Update Brings Hope for Broncos Fans
The Denver Broncos played on Sunday without their All-Pro returner, Marvin Mims Jr., and it cost them. Mims suffered a concussion at the tail end of the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys, which caused him to miss Week 9's tight win over the Houston Texans.
With the Broncos on a short-week turnaround, poised to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, Mims didn't practice on Monday. However, there's a glimmer of hope that he might be cleared from concussion protocol in time for Thursday Night Football, as he was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Does it mean that Mims has cleared concussion protocol? It's a short turnaround, so, while I wouldn't count on him to be fully cleared to play vs. the Raiders, the signs are good.
In Mims' place last week, the Broncos elevated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad to return punts. Alas, Bandy muffed one and the Texans recovered.
Thankfully, the Broncos' defense was able to keep Houston out of the end zone, but Bandy's fumble gave them the ball in field-goal range, so they got an extra three points out of the turnover, which meant that the Broncos needed that walk-off Wil Lutz kick to win the game.
In other good news, the following Broncos were also upgraded from DNPs on Monday to limited in Tuesday's walkthrough: safeties Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke, and cornerback Riley Moss. It's also encouraging that rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (shoulder), and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) were upgraded from limited to full on Tuesday.
Lutz hasn't participated with an illness he's nursing, but he should be good to go on Thursday night to kick, even if he's a little under the weather. There's a bug coursing through the Broncos' locker room right now, and it may have started with left guard Alex Palczewski, who played Sunday's game sick.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) remain DNPs for now. The Broncos got by just fine without Surtain in Houston, while newly-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis acquitted himself well in relief of Adkins.
For those players who were upgraded to limited on Tuesday, the omens are good for them to play on Thursday night. Mims, though, considering that he's coming out of concussion protocol, is the one to worry about.
We'll know more when Wednesday's final injury report drops.