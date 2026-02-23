Broncos Get Clarity on Trio of Potential Free-Agent Targets

Over the last few days, two potential free-agent targets were taken off the Denver Broncos' list of possibilities. The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Javonte Williams to a multi-year deal , and CEO Stephen Jones confirmed that they will franchise-tag wide receiver George Pickens , as expected.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons placed the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts , removing yet another highly speculated free-agent target for Denver. Pitts was never a guy I saw as a great fit for the Broncos, though, only because of the presence of Evan Engram and the team's need for a blocking tight end.

Where it Leaves Denver

The Broncos still have a smorgasbord of options at running back , wide receiver , and tight end . Williams was never a serious candidate to return to the Broncos, Pickens was always going to get tagged, and Pitts doesn't offer what the offense is missing.

Let's examine a few of the top remaining options at each position.

Running Back

The New York Jets have not tagged Breece Hall, nor have the Seattle Seahawks done so with Kenneth Walker III. That's the duo that will headline the free-agent running back class, but there are better fits for the Broncos.

Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier will hit the market. In tandem with re-signing J.K. Dobbins, Allgeier could be part of the ideal solution at running back in Denver, and it would free up RJ Harvey to be moved around the formation as that wildcard 'Joker' weapon for Bo Nix and Sean Payton.

Travis Etienne, Rico Dawdle, and Kenneth Gainwell round out the next tier of free-agent running backs. Each would present an interesting upgrade to Denver's depth chart.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wide Receiver

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a reception defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill now headlines the free-agent class at wide receiver, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and coming off a serious injury. He's unlikely to be in Denver's plans.

If the San Francisco 49ers do as expected and move on from Brandon Aiyuk, he'll hit the market. There are a few others, like Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, and Rashid Shaheed, who could interest the Broncos.

Unsurprisingly, the best receiver options would require a trade . A.J. Brown in Philadelphia, Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, and Jaylen Waddle in Miami have all been highly scrutinized in the rumor mill this offseason.

Of the trio, Brown seems like the most likely to be moved, although Waddle isn't far behind him. It would be a total shock if the Vikings actually put Jefferson on the block, though they could get a king's ransom for him.

Tight End

The top tight end available is David Njoku, who is a great pass-catcher and a plausible blocker. He could solve the Broncos' Y tight end problems, and give the offense an in-line threat, unlike Engram.

There are other options , like Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, and Cade Otton. Goedert and Otton could give the Broncos some Y utility.

The Takeaway

The Broncos will have a good shot at signing an upgrade at running back, and Dobbins still wants to return to Denver . The draft class also offers some intriguing options to raise both the floor and the ceiling in the room, and take some pressure off of Harvey.

At wide receiver, unless the Broncos want to give up valuable trade capital, there's no easy No. 1 target. Every top potential guy comes with obstacles or drawbacks.

This is the position that seems most likely to be addressed early in the draft. The receiver class is solid, and there are some great top 64 options.

Tight end is a mixed bag. If the Broncos want to spend again, Njoku jumps out as the no-brainer target. If Denver wants to be a bit more bargain-focused, Otton is the guy.

There aren't a tremendous number of Y-capable tight ends in the draft class, but Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq could be developed in that mold. He just wouldn't come out of the box ready to dominate in-line.

With the NFL Combine kicking off this week, the Broncos will get the lay of the draft landscape before free agency opens on March 11. There's plenty of time to finalize the team's list of free-agent and draft targets.