A Pre-Snap Error May Have Led to Broncos' Blocked FG in Patriots Loss

Missed opportunities cost the Denver Broncos in their 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game. The snowy elements played a major role in this game, but it affected both teams equally.

Despite being at home, the Broncos seemed to be significantly more phased by the weather than the Patriots, and that may have had something to do with New England's victory last week at home in the snow.

Despite Sean Payton's failed attempt to forego points and go for it on 4th-&-1 in the second quarter and the 54-yard field goal attempt kicker Wil Lutz missed before the half (and before the snow began to fall in earnest), the Broncos had an opportunity to at least tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

After a shanked Patriots punt, the Broncos got the ball on New England's 33-yard line. Although the Broncos would go three-and-out, Jarrett Stidham's third-down scramble put the ball on the Patriots 28-yard line, setting Lutz up again for a 45-yard field goal.

The kick was blocked by Leonard Taylor III, but the Broncos may have inadvertently helped that happen. After the game, Lutz revealed that he and punter/holder Jeremy Crawshaw may have lined up a yard too close to the line of scrimmage because they couldn't clearly see the hashmarks on the field.

"Unfortunately, you couldn’t see the lines on the field and honestly I think we might have been a yard short on the snap," Lutz said post-game. "But you can’t see the lines on the field and we had to kind of estimate… guy comes through and it gets blocked.”

An Error Forced by the Elements

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even a yard closer to the snap gives the ball less of an opportunity to gain that extra foot of altitude before it flies over the line of scrimmage. Taylor got a hand up and tipped the kick, which all but iced the game.

Stidham's interception one possession later would be the final dagger, but that blocked kick was the Broncos' last opportunity to get some points on the board. Yes, it wouldn't have won the game, but it would have likely forced it to overtime because, like the Broncos, Drake Maye and the Patriots struggled mightily to move the ball in the blizzard.

Although the miscue is understandable given the field conditions, that blocked field goal is going to linger with the Broncos, as the season ends with brutal finality. Outside of the kicking, the Broncos' special teams were otherwise excellent in this game.

Crawshaw's punting was absolutely clutch, as he consistently pinned Maye deep in his own territory. The Broncos did a good job covering kicks and punts vs. New England.

How bitterly ironic it is that Denver's most reliable and consistent third-phase element this season — Lutz's clutch leg — ended up being a big reason why this team failed to capitalize on the rare opportunity to host the AFC championship game.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' defense turned in a dominant performance, sacking Maye five times and limiting him to just 86 passing yards. New England only had 206 total yards.

Payton's fateful fourth-down decision, Stidham's two turnovers, and the missed opportunities in the kicking game were too much for the Broncos to overcome against a quality opponent of the Patriots' caliber, especially without Bo Nix. After the game, Payton fell on the sword, accepting responsibility for the devastating loss.

"I felt like most of the first half we played on their side of the field. We didn’t score enough points offensively or capitalize on that field position," Payton said post-game. "The turnovers hurt us. We had our opportunities, but it starts with the head coach, the rest of our staff. Tip our hats to New England. It was a hard-fought game.

"I thought defensively, you don’t know that it’s going to be like this three-point game, but it became apparent that with each possession, a field goal, that type of thing was going to be real important. We weren’t able to get it done, and it’s tough, especially in this game, especially in this game."

