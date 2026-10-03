Broncos HC Sean Payton Details Growth of Vet Captain D.J. Jones

He doesn't get the shine of All-Pros on his side of the ball, like cornerback Patrick Surtain II or edge rusher Nik Bonitto, but veteran defensive lineman D.J. Jones is equally a pillar of a vaunted Denver Broncos defense.

Such is why Jones, now in his fifth season with the Broncos, was chosen as a defensive captain for the 2026 season, along with Surtain, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

On Friday, ahead of Denver's Week 4 matchup at San Francisco, head coach Sean Payton discussed the growth he's witnessed from Jones across nearly a half-decade donning orange and blue.

“He’s a leader. He’s really respected. He’s a smart football player," Payton told reporters. "That’s a tough position to play when you’re down-in and down-out a lot of times getting a double team. He’s an important part of our fabric though I would say on this team.”

Characteristically durable, Jones has appeared in each of the Broncos' first three games this season, notching three combined tackles (one solo) across 102 defensive snaps, helping close the gap for a defensive line that lost John Franklin-Myers in free agency.

More of a run-plugger than pass-rusher, Jones will be crucial to Denver's gameplan against a 3-0 49ers squad featuring star running back Christian McCaffrey, keying the NFL's sixth-best rushing offense.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Broncos?

Coincidentally (or not), Jones is among several former 49ers players who've migrated to the Mile High City in recent years. Also through free agency, the Broncos have added Hufanga and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Like Jones, they're both starters and core pieces to what could be a championship contender later this fall.

“So I did the list yesterday, and there were like eight," Payton noted Friday. "Not just players obviously, coaches, players, of course [DT] D.J. [Jones], ‘Huf’ (S Talanoa Hufanga). I was in New Orleans. We played [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan]’s team twice. D.J. was there. I think he was hurt for one of the games. [Pro Football Hall of Fame Quarterback Drew] Brees got hurt for one of the games. We lost one, won one. Huf wasn’t there yet, but there are a lot of imprints. There are some storylines I’m sure with both the teams. [49ers RB Christian] McCaffrey obviously, his first game [against the Broncos]. All of that is good.”

Jones is the lone player of the three to precede Payton's time in Denver, as he joined a year earlier. But it's clear that general manager George Paton was influenced by the 49ers' success and imported such talent to rebuild a barren roster. Once Payton arrived, the plan was accelerated.

“The tiebreaker goes to make up, and I don’t even know if it’s a tie breaker. I think it starts there," Payton affirmed Friday. "Certainly when they’ve been at bigger programs… You’re visiting with a lot of different people. I think you’re taking all of that into… That has to be elite. That formula has worked.”

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