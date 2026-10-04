Several Broncos on Brink of Major Milestones vs. 49ers

The Denver Broncos are focused on advancing to 3-1 this week as they travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers .

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both getting off to a 3-0 start, the Broncos can't afford to drop to 2-2 this week — especially given Denver's schedule through Week 8. Meanwhile, the 49ers are also undefeated, though they've yet to really face an opponent quite like the Broncos, and that includes the Los Angeles Rams, who were jet-lagged in their season-opening game down in Australia.

The Broncos lead the all-time series vs. the 49ers 8-7, but they're 3-5 on the road. Denver would much prefer to leave the greater Bay Area 9-7 all-time against the 49ers than 8-8.

Suffice it to say, winning at Levi's Stadium is the Broncos' top priority, but several individuals have milestones or records on the table this week. Let's highlight what to watch for on Sunday.

Sean Payton Wants Sole Possession of 12th Place

Sean Payton looks on from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton needs one win to fully overtake Chuck Knox for the 12th-most regular-season wins among head coaches in NFL history. Payton tied Knox last week in the Broncos' 30-26 win over the Rams.

Payton currently has 186 career wins in the regular season. He can officially scoot past Knox, and set his sights on Dan Reeves at at No. 11 (190 wins) with a victory over the 49ers.

Bo Nix Looking to Join the Top 7

Bo Nix uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 123 passing yards, Nix would tie Kyle Orton for the seventh-most passing yards in team history. Last week, Nix joined the late Craig Morton and Jay Cutler as the quarterback with the fifth-most games with multiple passing scores in Broncos history.

Nix gets the chance to continue moving up the Broncos' all-time record books with even a subpar passing performance vs. San Francisco.

Courtland Sutton Close to Tying Ed McCaffrey

Courtland Sutton catches a pass during warmups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutton needs just one reception ot tie McCaffrey for the fifth-most catches in Broncos history. Once he passes McCaffrey, the next guy is Lionel Taylor, who sits at No. 4 all-time with 543 career receptions.

From there, it's the holy triumvirate of Broncos pass catchers in the top 3 spots: Rod Smith (849 receptions), Shannon Sharpe (675), and the late, great Demaryius Thomas (665). Sutton currently has 461 career receptions.

Nate Adkins Could Make Undrafted TE History

Nate Adkins scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Adkins catches a touchdown pass against the 49ers, he'd become the first undrafted tight end in team history to notch a receiving score in three straight games. He had one in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and another last week against the Rams.

Adkins has been seeing the field a lot as new Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb implements his multi-tight end vision.

Zach Allen Chasing Derek Wolfe

Zach Allen celebrates a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen needs just one sack to become the first Broncos defensive lineman since Derek Wolfe (2016) to notch 4.0 sacks within the first four games of a season. Allen has been off to a rip-roaring start, especially as an interior pass rusher.

He leads the Broncos with three sacks thus far. Here's to hoping he makes it four in San Francisco, and does what no one else has this season, and sacks Brock Purdy.

You read that right; Purdy is yet to be sacked this season.

Nik Bonitto Aiming for the 40 Club

Nik Bonitto celebrates a sack on Matthew Stafford. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Since we're talking sacks, Bonitto needs just two QB takedowns to reach 40 sacks for his career and become the seventh player in Broncos history to reach that milestone. Von Miller leads the franchise with 110.5 career sacks.

Bonitto is still a ways off from joining Miller's lofty status, but becoming one of the elite seven to reach 40 career sacks in a Broncos uniform will be special. Going against 49ers left tackle Trent Williams won't be easy, but nothing lasting or worth while ever is.

Wil Lutz Looking to Extend His XP Streak

Wil Lutz kicks a field goal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lutz makes his first extra point attempt on Sunday, he'll tie Tyler Bass for the second-longest point-after streak since 2015. Lutz has nailed 103 consecutive extra-point tries, and he's looking to extend it even further.

Alas, Lutz missed a field goal last week, but that's its own thing. The streak pertains to extra points.

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