The Denver Broncos have released their final injury report prior to Friday's road clash with the Aaron Rodgers-less Pittsburgh Steelers.

Denver announced Wednesday that defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones (hamstring) and safety Taylor Rapp (quadricep) are ruled out for the Week 12 contest. Jones failed to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, while Rapp was a limited participant both days.

Five other players — running back Tyler Badie (thumb), wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring), tight end Caleb Lohner (foot), and safety JL Skinner (shoulder) — were full participants and given no designation for the Black Friday tilt.

The Broncos are expected to leave for Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We were originally going Thursday and then last week [Assistant to the Head Coach] Paul [Kelly] put the schedule up and Thursday looked really noisy," Payton explained to reporters. "I turned to him and I said, ‘Hey, no one’s got the schedule yet, right?’ He said, ‘Nope.’ I said, ‘All right.’ So then I said, ‘Are you sure no one’s got it?’ You have to know Paul, he said, ‘Well, I kind of told [QB Jarrett] Stidham.’ (Laughs) I said, ‘So someone has it.’ But anyway, just relative to that Thursday, and there’s a setup there where we can get a walkthrough in, then guys will have extra time after the game.”

On the Steelers' side, Rodgers (who's since been cut), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward did not practice on Wednesday. Safety DeShon Elliott, outside linebacker Nick Herbig, and inside linebacker Cole Holcomb were limited.

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos safety Taylor Rapp (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Denver Can Overcome Personnel Losses

Rapp has been a nice find for the Broncos, an experienced former starter who began on Denver's practice squad and filled in admirably following injuries to starting safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.

Hufanga returned for last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders and Jones is back this week to face the Steelers. And with JL Skinner joining Devon Key behind them on the depth chart, Rapp is needed much less than he was.

Jones has been a rotational contributor to Denver's defensive line in 2026, helping fill the shoes of John Franklin-Myers, whom the club lost in free agency this past spring.

To compensate for Jones' rule-out, the Broncos signed ex-Chiefs DL Khalen Saunders to the practice squad. It's also possible (if not probable) that third-round rookie Tyler Onyedim sees an increased snap count against the Steelers.

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