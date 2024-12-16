Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 16 Betting Lines And Odds
It's been a miserable season for the Cleveland Browns, who enter Week 16 at 3-11 already this season. Without much to play for at this point in the year, the Browns can at least strive for finishing with a winning record in the division. To pull that off, they need a road win over state rival Cincinnati this week.
The Browns have some questions to address before the game arrives next Sunday though, most notably at the quarterback position. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal on veteran Jameis Winston remaining the team's starter in Week 16, after a three-interception performance against the Chiefs.
Winston was replaced by 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fourth quarter of what was a 21-7 loss. The job may just be his for the remainder of the season if the Browns decide they want to see what he has to offer as a starting QB. If so, that will certainly impact the spread in Cincinnati next weekend.
The Browns will hit the road listed as pretty lofty underdogs according to the Fanduel Sportsbook, which considered the Bengals seven point favorites at home this weekend. The Moneyline is set at +265, for anyone who may want to bet on the Browns to won the game. This game also features a pretty high over/under to start the week of 49.5.
The Browns quarterback decision, and any other injury updates are likely to impact the betting figures throughout the week. For the Bengals, Week 16 is a pretty important game as they look to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC with a win. Be sure to stay in tune with any betting line movement right here.
