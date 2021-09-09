September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search

Baker Mayfield Could Join Elite Company In 2021, Including Peyton Manning & Dan Marino

In 2021 the Browns have a chance to make a huge leap. Going that route, quarterback Baker Mayfield could join some elite company in a number of ways.
Author:
Publish date:

It took the Cleveland Browns many years to find their franchise quarterback. They finally have that in Baker Mayfield, a former walk-on that has embraced Cleveland ever since they drafted him. Mayfield embodies what it means to be a person of Northeast Ohio, which starts with hard work. 

This season could very well be a special one for the Browns in general. Though, Mayfield could join some elite company this season. If the former Sooner can put up 3,500 passing yards, he will join hall-of-famer Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks to pass for 3,500+ in each of their first four seasons.

It gets even more interesting. If Mayfield can throw for at least 3,885 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, he will join Dan Marino and Manning as the only players with 15,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in their first four seasons in the NFL.

Such numbers go to show the fact that Mayfield was pro ready when he entered the league. It becomes even more impressive when you factor in the turmoil that Mayfield went through so early in his career. From Hue Jackson to Freddie Kitchens, there was no real stability until Kevin Stefanski came along. Now, Cleveland is primed for the bright lights.

When Mayfield starts the game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, he will be the first Browns quarterback to start at least three straight seasons since the always great Bernie Kosar. Kosar started for the team from 1986-1993. It has clearly been awhile since the Browns have had stability at the position.

If it wasn’t for Tyrod Taylor starting the first couple games of 2018, Mayfield would have four straight seasons. That would include no missed games as well. Mayfield was likely the better option to start 2018, there was no way Hue Jackson was making that move though.

Cleveland wants to accomplish plenty in 2021. If they do those things, then it will often come on the back of Baker Mayfield. All three of these things very well could be accomplished in 2021, perhaps a surprise if they are not. 

For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Browns at Chiefs Preview

Kansas City Chiefs Provide First Test for Joe Woods Vision of Cleveland Browns Defense
Featured Content

Chiefs Provide First Test for Joe Woods Vision

8BE5E7F2-CB08-44F3-9C8E-2603851350C4
Featured Content

Baker Mayfield Could Join Elite Company In 2021, Including Peyton Manning & Dan Marino

Biggest Takeaway Halfway Through Cleveland Browns Season? Kevin Stefanski Can Coach
Featured Content

3 Biggest Questions For Browns Against Chiefs

0AFB1FC8-9A8D-49F4-8E90-5B4A3B95B407
Featured Content

Madden 22 Simulation: Chiefs Take Care Of Browns Week One

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney chants along with fans during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 12
News

Jadeveon Clowney, Michael Dunn Not Practicing Wednesday

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Offense Better Equipped for Chiefs Defense

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) gets his teammates fired up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 24
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns 2021 Season Preview