Baker Mayfield Could Join Elite Company In 2021, Including Peyton Manning & Dan Marino

In 2021 the Browns have a chance to make a huge leap. Going that route, quarterback Baker Mayfield could join some elite company in a number of ways.

It took the Cleveland Browns many years to find their franchise quarterback. They finally have that in Baker Mayfield, a former walk-on that has embraced Cleveland ever since they drafted him. Mayfield embodies what it means to be a person of Northeast Ohio, which starts with hard work.

This season could very well be a special one for the Browns in general. Though, Mayfield could join some elite company this season. If the former Sooner can put up 3,500 passing yards, he will join hall-of-famer Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks to pass for 3,500+ in each of their first four seasons.

It gets even more interesting. If Mayfield can throw for at least 3,885 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, he will join Dan Marino and Manning as the only players with 15,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in their first four seasons in the NFL.

Such numbers go to show the fact that Mayfield was pro ready when he entered the league. It becomes even more impressive when you factor in the turmoil that Mayfield went through so early in his career. From Hue Jackson to Freddie Kitchens, there was no real stability until Kevin Stefanski came along. Now, Cleveland is primed for the bright lights.

When Mayfield starts the game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, he will be the first Browns quarterback to start at least three straight seasons since the always great Bernie Kosar. Kosar started for the team from 1986-1993. It has clearly been awhile since the Browns have had stability at the position.

If it wasn’t for Tyrod Taylor starting the first couple games of 2018, Mayfield would have four straight seasons. That would include no missed games as well. Mayfield was likely the better option to start 2018, there was no way Hue Jackson was making that move though.

Cleveland wants to accomplish plenty in 2021. If they do those things, then it will often come on the back of Baker Mayfield. All three of these things very well could be accomplished in 2021, perhaps a surprise if they are not.