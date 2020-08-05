Players Opting Out is the Least of the NFL’s Concerns but Affects All Rosters

The National Football League could miss out on billions if the new season does not happen but the health concerns connected to such is a more pressing issue. Training camp is currently underway for all thirty-two franchises under the agreed upon health and safety protocols between the NFL players association and team owners. Players have been given the option to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season and we have seen some high-profile players opt-out such as Chiefs RB Damien Williams, Giants OT Nate Solder, and Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower. The number of players opting out has increased since the deadline has been moved up by the NFL.

The New England Patriots for example currently have eight players opting out of the season which is the highest total of any team in the league. The important detail to analyze is that only OL Marcus Cannon is considered a higher-risk opt-out. Players and staff members have every reason to do what they believe is right for the health and safety of themselves and their families.

Their decisions to opt-out are understandable and those players are receiving stipends depending on their status. Voluntary designations are eligible for $150,000 as a salary advance but they don't receive an accrued season on their contract. On the contrary a "higher risk" opt-out designation, accrues a season towards free agency including all benefits and a minimum salary credit as if they played this season. These players are also eligible for a $350,000 stipend which is not a salary advance.

The NFL needs to have a season if they are to generate enough revenue to fulfill contract obligations to players and staff. Without the season it could dramatically impact the current collective bargaining agreement.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the original opt-out date was one week after the new collective bargaining agreement side letter was signed. After a larger than expected number of players opting out of the 2020 NFL season, the deadline is now set to August 6th. People understand there are certain risks with the current pandemic caused by COVID-19 and some are more vulnerable than others.

Based on that factor some players have spoken against how the NFL has handled the health precautions for having a season. Cleveland Browns star WR Odell Beckham Jr made controversial comments during an interview with the Wall Street Journal stating, “I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Beckham’s comment is understandable given that his stance perceives there could be dramatic health implications with the continuation of an NFL season. Opposing viewpoints may highlight the option to opt-out before Thursday’s deadline but his statement seems reflective of the potential consequences. Beckham has the option not play with limited affect to his current lifestyle. He has a big money contract and benefits for off-field endorsements.

Other players in the NFL don't have that same luxury, rather it being more guaranteed money or solidified opinions regarding their productivity. Even with the ability to exercise the option many players need to play this season for more opportunities and longevity as a professional. There have been four Browns players to exercise that option, those being DT Andrew Billings, OG Drew Forbes, OT Drake Dorbeck and OL Colby Gossett as the only higher risk opt-out. Those players understood the potential risk it could have for them personally and decided that not playing this season was the safer option.

Looking into retrospect of what occurred with the MLB and the positive COVID-19 test results on the Miami Marlins, it creates reasonable cause for concern with the continuation of the NFL season. There are hundreds of people during gameday and one infected person could cause numerous other people to contract the virus. The major turning point for the success of completing the season with no setbacks is having the necessary safety precautions throughout every step of the process from training camp to regular season games.

The leagues front office decision to complete the agreement of cancelling the preseason was a step in the right direction because it gives franchises more time to establish efficient safety protocol. Also, with the removal of preseason games it gives health experts more time to handle potential outbreaks during the season if they were to occur. Testing procedures will be very important because the NFL does not have the luxury of using preventative measures like the NBA and their use of the quarantine bubble in Orlando. Safer environments established for players and personnel will minimize potential consequences of improper health and safety protocols.

As stated previously players have the ability to opt-out in the midst of their health concerns but with players exercising those options it creates holes along the roster. Optimistic outlooks about player and personnel safety in order to have a full season, will cause free agents to be signed or create an increasing need for other players to step up. The Cleveland Browns are a team faced with that situation in which opted-out players created voids in certain position groups.

Andrew Billings was a player signed this offseason on a one-year deal to provide depth along the interior of the defensive line and is strong in run support. Last season, the Browns had the third worst team rushing defense in the league and allowed an average of five yards per carry. Billings impact on the interior would have been very beneficial for a front seven that struggles against the run. In his absence it now applies more pressure on third round draft pick DT Jordan Elliot, whose skillset is currently more adept as an interior pass rusher. Yet, on the flipside Billings absence potentially provides more opportunity for DT Eli Ankou whom fills a similar role. There are still questions regarding Ankou’s production since he has played on a very limited basis with his best season in 2017, in which he registered just 15 total tackles.

Cleveland’s roster has been mostly impacted along the interior due to opt-outs, as OG Drew Forbes is no longer available as a potential starter or offensive line depth. Forbes was a likely option in the competition for the starting right guard role against OL Wyatt Teller. Even in the situation that Forbes did not win the competition to be the starter, he would have provided much needed depth along the interior. The depth is further diminished with the definite opt-out by OG Colby Gossett. General manager Andrew Berry is now likely in situation where he needs to sign a free agent or undrafted rookie to compete during training camp.

There have been undeniable affects from COVID-19 on the 2020 NFL season. The NFL Draft was transformed into a completely virtual event, which brings in plenty of money for the hosting city. Organized team activities were essentially eliminated on an in-person basis which affects the development for rookies. Player and personnel safety are extremely important for the success of an NFL season with limited hiccups and preseason games needed to be cancelled. Opt-out designations will cause teams including the Cleveland Browns, to adjust their rosters and will bring an influx of newly signed free agent. Optimism is still plentiful to play a full schedule, but week one of the 2020 NFL season will truly determine if the NFL has the correct protocols in place.