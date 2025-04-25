5 Impact Targets Browns Must Consider on Day 2 of NFL Draft
With day one of the 2025 NFL Draft in the books, it's time to look ahead at the middle rounds of the draft for the Cleveland Browns.
General manager Andrew Berry made an astonishing move on Thursday, as he traded back from the No. 2 pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And while fans were disappointed in the organization for not taking WR/CB Travis Hunter, Berry managed to acquire significant draft capital for both this year's and next year's draft. This includes the Jaguars' second round pick (No. 36), which could be used to grab an addition player that was overlooked in round one.
Here are five prospects to keep an eye out for the Browns on day two of the NFL Draft.
Will Johnson (CB, Michigan)
Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson was once regarded as a top player in the 2025 draft class after a dominant season in 2023. However, he would only play six games in his junior season due to an injury, which was part of the reason why he slipped out of the first round on Thursday. Despite the potential lingering knee issues, the value is hard to pass on if you are Andrew Berry at the top of the second round.
Luther Burden III (WR, Missouri)
Since Travis Hunter is now out of the picture for the Browns, Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III would be a huge boost to an offense that lacks firepower. After finishing with 1,209 receiving yards in 2023, Burden saw a huge dip in his production the next season, totaling 676 yards in 2024. With wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as the Browns' top wideout, the 21-year-old could be a perfect complimentary piece in the passing game.
Tyler Shough (QB, Louisville)
With Berry acquiring a 2026 first-round pick on Thursday, Cleveland can be selective with their choice of a rookie quarterback for the remainder of the draft. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has caught the attention of many after he shockingly slipped out of the first round, but fans should also keep an eye on Louisville's Tyler Shough. His combination of poise within the pocket and his ability to throw the ball to any part of the field makes him an intriguing fit in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense.
Nick Emmanwori (SAF, South Carolina)
Another prospect that unexpectingly fell out of the first round was South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, who was a do-it-all safety for the Gamecocks last season. His testing numbers were through the roof at the NFL Combine, as he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. Emmanwori would automatically be an impact player for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, as well as a great value pick for Cleveland in day two.
Marcus Mbow (OL, Purdue)
The offensive line is still a major question mark for the Browns next season, but Marcus Mbow's versatile and potential makes a ton of sense for a franchise that needs help everywhere on the line. The former Purdue standout has seen time at both the guard and tackle position throughout his collegiate career, while allowing just four sacks in his three years as a starter. At 6-foot-4, 303, he is definitely undersized, but Mbow's athleticism raises his floor at the next level.
