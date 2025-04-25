Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Make Mason Graham Announcement

The 300-pounder should instantly impact Cleveland's defense.

Gavin Dorsey

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham after he is selected by the Cleveland Browns as the number five pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham after he is selected by the Cleveland Browns as the number five pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns shocked many when they traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, passing on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

When the Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham three picks later, it signaled that Graham may have been Cleveland's choice all along. The team officially announced its pick of Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in a social media post.

With Graham heading to Cleveland, the Browns have instantly created a fearsome duo with the former Wolverine and Myles Garrett. Graham logged 108 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sackles in his four years in Ann Arbor as part of a dominant defense that brought Michigan the 2023 National Championship.

The Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Jaguars in exchange for the pick that became Graham, pick No. 36 in the second round, pick No. 126 in the fourth round and a 2026 first round pick. Cleveland also traded pick No. 104 in the fourth round and pick No. 200 in the sixth round in addition to No. 2.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Disheartening Analysis for Drafting Mason Graham

MORE: Cleveland Browns Land Big Defensive Boost After Trading Down From No. 2

MORE: Cleveland Browns Could Make Second Trade Down with Chicago Bears

MORE: Cleveland Browns Shockingly Pass On Travis Hunter After Trading No. 2 Pick

MORE: Cleveland Browns Under Fire After Latest No. 2 Pick Report

MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Hints Team Could Trade No. 2 Pick

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News