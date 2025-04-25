Cleveland Browns Make Mason Graham Announcement
The Cleveland Browns shocked many when they traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, passing on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
When the Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham three picks later, it signaled that Graham may have been Cleveland's choice all along. The team officially announced its pick of Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in a social media post.
With Graham heading to Cleveland, the Browns have instantly created a fearsome duo with the former Wolverine and Myles Garrett. Graham logged 108 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sackles in his four years in Ann Arbor as part of a dominant defense that brought Michigan the 2023 National Championship.
The Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Jaguars in exchange for the pick that became Graham, pick No. 36 in the second round, pick No. 126 in the fourth round and a 2026 first round pick. Cleveland also traded pick No. 104 in the fourth round and pick No. 200 in the sixth round in addition to No. 2.
