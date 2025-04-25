Cleveland Browns Receive Disheartening Analysis for Drafting Mason Graham
Much to the chagrin of their fans, the Cleveland Browns decided to trade the No. 2 pick of the NFL Draft, acquiring the fifth selection from the Jacksonville Jaguars that they used to select Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham.
Browns fans wanted Travis Hunter, but instead, Cleveland opted to move down, address its defense and acquire more draft capital.
Graham definitely isn't a flashy pick, and Browns fans are certainly not the only ones questioning whether or not the front office made the right decision.
Take Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, for example, who gave Cleveland a C-plus grade for the Graham pick.
"Cleveland has been looking to upgrade inside for a long time. Graham will help that," Prisco wrote. "But I am not sure how dominant he can be because of his size. I like him. I don't love him."
Graham was the clear consensus best interior defensive lineman in a draft class that was relatively thin at defensive tackle, so perhaps his stock was inflated based off of that.
Still, one cannot deny that the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Graham was a force at Michigan, rattling off 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his final sesaon with the Wolverines. He also helped lead Michigan to a national championsip in 2023.
All of that said, Graham is unquestionably one of the least exciting selections the Browns could have made in a draft class that included Hunter, Abdul Carter and Ashton Jeanty, not to mention Shedeur Sanders.
One thing is for sure, though: Cleveland just landed some pretty significant help for Myles Garrett in the trenches, so perhaps the Browns' defense will bounce back in a big way next season.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Land Big Defensive Boost After Trading Down From No. 2
MORE: Cleveland Browns Shockingly Pass On Travis Hunter After Trading No. 2 Pick
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Hints Team Could Trade No. 2 Pick
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Major Last-Minute NFL Draft Warning
MORE: Cleveland Browns Pull Off Pre-Draft Trade With Houston Texans