Insider Provides Major Update on Browns' QB Trade Talks
The Cleveland Browns have already made a move at the quarterback position this offseason, swinging a trade for Kenny Pickett. However, there is obviously more work to be done.
While the Browns may very well select a quarterback in the NFL Draft next month, they could also stand to add another veteran to fill out the depth chart, particularly with Jameis Winston on his way out in free agency.
The name that has been attached to Cleveland the most has been Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a $180 million deal with the Falcons last March but has not materialized.
Atlanta is looking to move Cousins, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has revealed that the Falcons may be willing to eat his contract (which contains $100 million in guaranteed money) in exchange for a draft pick.
So, essentially, the Browns are saying, "Yeah, we'll take him off your hands, but you have to do this for us," which is an interesting decision by Cleveland.
The Browns have a horrendous financial situation as it is, so they better be sure they would be getting a pretty substantial draft choice in return to absorb Cousins' deal, which runs through 2027.
Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions before being benched after 14 starts in 2024. To be fair, the 36-year-old seemed to be dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries, but that's just the thing: the four-time Pro Bowler has become injury prone.
Let's remember that midway through 2023, Cousins tore his Achilles, effectively ending his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.
Does Cleveland really want to take this monetary risk even if it is able to collect a draft pick out of this? We'll see what happens.
