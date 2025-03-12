Browns Connected to Former Cowboys All-Pro in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns have not been able to do a whole lot in NFL free agency, which does not come as much of a surprise given their tenuous financial situation.
However, there are still some players remaining on the market that the Browns could add on affordable deals, and with Cleveland having some massive holes, it may want to explore taking one-year fliers on certain guys.
Dante Walker of Dawg Pound Daily has identified a potential fit for the Browns in that regard, naming offensive tackle Tyron Smith as a potential candidate for them.
"Tyron Smith would be a perfect stopgap solution for the Browns as they embark on a new journey," Walker wrote. "Their rookie quarterback would benefit greatly from having blindside protection. Smith remains a free agent likely because of his age and injury history. However, the Browns have built-in insurance with Dawand Jones, a tackle who flashed brightly as a rookie before slumping as a sophomore."
While Smith spent the 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, playing in 10 games, he is most known for his 13-year run with the Dallas Cowboys, where he made eight Pro Bowl appearances and earned a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections.
When healthy, the 34-year-old has long been one of the best tackles in football, but that's the problem: Smith has not played a full season since 2015, and since 2020, he has appeared in a grand total of 40 contests.
That makes Smith quite the risky addition, but he wouldn't cost too much, and as Walker said: the Browns would have Jones as an insurance policy.
Smith is definitely a name worth exploring for Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Major NFL Draft Pick Update
MORE: ESPN Analyst Drops Bold Road Map for Browns' Success
MORE: Insider Provides Major Update on Browns' QB Trade Talks
MORE: Analyst Offers Major Criticism About Browns Superstar Myles Garrett
MORE: Browns to Sign Interesting Sleeper Pass Rusher to $4.75 Million Deal