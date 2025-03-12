Browns Digest

ESPN Analyst Drops Bold Road Map for Browns' Success

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks that the Cleveland Browns can compete right away if they land this duo

Anthony Moeglin

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
It is no surprise that the Cleveland Browns are shopping in the NFL's quarterback bargain section. They do not have the capital to go out and make a big splash in free agency or a trade, and they'll have to make do with what is available to them.

As the quarterback dominos have started to fall, there is a lot of buzz around the potential that the Browns will land journeyman Kirk Cousins. Cousins would come to Cleveland at a very inexpensive rate similar to what Russell Wilson signed for in Pittsburgh last year.

If Cleveland does make that move to bring in Cousins, they will be faced with the potential to compete right away or the potential to build a long-term winner. They will choose that path on April 24th in Green Bay on draft night.

The long-term approach would be to take a quarterback with the second overall pick and begin the process of getting him settled into his career. That has panned out for a couple of franchises in the past, most recently the Washington Commanders' success with Jayden Daniels landed them in the NFC Championship Game.

The other route that Cleveland can take is selecting Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Andrew Berry has said that he views Hunter more as a receiver to maximize his superpower - his ball skills. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks this is Cleveland's better option.

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) celebrates running back Bijan Robinso
Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) celebrates running back Bijan Robinson's (7) touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Orlovsky took to First Take on Monday and went toe-to-toe with Stephen A. Smith discussing Myles Garrett's return to Cleveland. He hinted at there being a bigger plan that convinced Garrett to come back to the Browns and believed that this plan would allow Cleveland to compete right away.

"Or the second part is this… at the No. 2 pick we’re going to take Travis Hunter, we’re going to play him at wide receiver, and Kirk Cousins is coming. Then, that totally changes it, then Cleveland can compete."

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky

To no surprise, Smith lost his composure at the thought of Kirk Cousins still playing high level football, but that scenario is not that far fetched. Adding Hunter to a room that has a top-5 receiver in Jerry Jeudy, a big body guy in Cedric Tillman, a top-10 tight end in David Njoku with a quarterback that can get the job done?

Maybe it doesn't lead to a Super Bowl, but perhaps it allows Cleveland to compete as soon as 2025.

Anthony Moeglin
ANTHONY MOEGLIN

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.

