ESPN Analyst Drops Bold Road Map for Browns' Success
It is no surprise that the Cleveland Browns are shopping in the NFL's quarterback bargain section. They do not have the capital to go out and make a big splash in free agency or a trade, and they'll have to make do with what is available to them.
As the quarterback dominos have started to fall, there is a lot of buzz around the potential that the Browns will land journeyman Kirk Cousins. Cousins would come to Cleveland at a very inexpensive rate similar to what Russell Wilson signed for in Pittsburgh last year.
If Cleveland does make that move to bring in Cousins, they will be faced with the potential to compete right away or the potential to build a long-term winner. They will choose that path on April 24th in Green Bay on draft night.
The long-term approach would be to take a quarterback with the second overall pick and begin the process of getting him settled into his career. That has panned out for a couple of franchises in the past, most recently the Washington Commanders' success with Jayden Daniels landed them in the NFC Championship Game.
The other route that Cleveland can take is selecting Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Andrew Berry has said that he views Hunter more as a receiver to maximize his superpower - his ball skills. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks this is Cleveland's better option.
Orlovsky took to First Take on Monday and went toe-to-toe with Stephen A. Smith discussing Myles Garrett's return to Cleveland. He hinted at there being a bigger plan that convinced Garrett to come back to the Browns and believed that this plan would allow Cleveland to compete right away.
"Or the second part is this… at the No. 2 pick we’re going to take Travis Hunter, we’re going to play him at wide receiver, and Kirk Cousins is coming. Then, that totally changes it, then Cleveland can compete."- ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky
To no surprise, Smith lost his composure at the thought of Kirk Cousins still playing high level football, but that scenario is not that far fetched. Adding Hunter to a room that has a top-5 receiver in Jerry Jeudy, a big body guy in Cedric Tillman, a top-10 tight end in David Njoku with a quarterback that can get the job done?
Maybe it doesn't lead to a Super Bowl, but perhaps it allows Cleveland to compete as soon as 2025.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Receive Strong Prediction About Next QB Move
MORE: Browns Agree to Sign Towering Offensive Lineman to $10 Million Deal
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Big Decision on Key Defender
MORE: 6 Free Agents The Cleveland Browns Should Still Pursue
REPORT: Browns Pull Off Intriguing Quarterback Trade with Eagles