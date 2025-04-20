Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Star-Power Pick At No. 2
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and Cleveland Browns' fans are eager to see how general manager Andrew Berry will use the team's first-round pick in this year's draft. Will general manager Andrew Berry take a swing on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, or add a highly-touted prospect like Abdul Carter/Travis Hunter?
In addition to having a top three pick, the Browns have a total of ten picks in the upcoming draft, which is critical for a team that needs to fill multiple holes within the roster.
Here's a full Cleveland Browns' seven-round mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick #2 – Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
With Miami quarterback Cam Ward projected to be the first overall pick in this year's draft, the Browns can use the No. 2 to build up the roster and select Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter.
The 21-year-old prospect has everything you would want out of a pass rusher - size, speed, power and great technique off the line. In his first season as a true edge, Carter finished with 13 sacks and 43 quarterback hurries, which makes him the perfect rusher opposite to Myles Garrett. Cleveland could also opt to take two-way star Travis Hunter at this pick, which I would have no problem with that selection.
Round 2, Pick #33 – Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
My guess is that the Browns will not be at pick No. 33 come Friday, as Berry could trade up or down to gain more draft captial. However, I will stick here and choose Ohio State's Donovan Jackson to help bolster the offensive line. Jackson, who started the year as a guard, was eventually kicked outside for the second half of the 2024-25 season due to injuries on the line. His versatility to play both inside and out is perfect for a team that needs to revamp their offensive line.
Round 3, Pick #67 – Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
It's hard to gauge where Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough will go in the draft. On the one hand, he's 26-years-old with multiple injuries. But he also displayed how well he could fit in a Kevin Stefanski offense last season with his ability to play in structure and his willingness to throw it anywhere on the field. A quarterback room of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shough would be a solid framework for the Browns' future.
Round 3, Pick #94 – Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
With Jerry Jeudy being the team's primary receiver, it's clear that the Browns need second receiver. Noel could slide into the role of Elijah Moore in the slot, who has yet to sign with a team this offseason. He put up 1,193 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 80 receptions last year, and would be great pass catcher alongside Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.
Round 4, Pick #104 – Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
Earlier this month, I wrote about how Damien Martinez would be a perfect fit for Cleveland in the later rounds of the draft. As a 21-year-old, Martinez has an good combination of size and speed to take over a bulk of the carries at the next level. His skillset would lead him to being an early-down back for the Browns, while Jerome Ford can be used more as a third-down halfback.
Round 6, Pick #179 – Jordan Hancock, SAF, Ohio State
Round 6, Pick #192 – Emory Jones Jr, OL, LSU
Round 6, Pick #200 – KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
Round 6, Pick #216 – Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
Round 7, Pick #254 – Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
