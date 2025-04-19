Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Huge Trade With Buffalo Bills
The Cleveland Browns have one heck of a decision to make in the NFL Draft next Thursday, as they'll have to determine the direction of their franchise with the No. 2 overall pick.
While more and more evidence seems to suggest that the Browns will not be taking a quarterback with their top selection, that doesn't mean Cleveland will avoid snatching a signal-caller entirely.
There has been considerable speculation that the Browns could either nab a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft or trade back into the first round for one, and Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network is apparently expecting them to do the latter.
In a recent seven-round mock draft, Cummings predicted Cleveland to swing a big trade to acquire the 30th overall pick from the Buffalo Bills, where the Browns would then take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"In this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns move up for Dart, boxing out the Giants," Cummings wrote. "Dart could fit Kevin Stefanski’s scheme well, if he can expand on the flashes of intermediate anticipation he shows on film. He’s talented and tough, and those traits play."
Cummings has Cleveland sending pick Nos. 33 and 94 as well as a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Bills in exchange for No. 30 and a 2026 fifth-rounder. That may seem like a steep price to pay to move up three spots, but if the Browns feel that Dart could become their franchise quarterback, they may be willing to take the risk.
We'll see if Cleveland does indeed make a strong push for Dart next week.
