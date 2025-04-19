Browns Urged to Shake Up NFL Draft With Jaw-Dropping Move
The Cleveland Browns seem to be deciding between Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft. But could they have something else up their sleeves?
Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan won't rule out the possibility, noting that he would like the Browns to select Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty if there were a guarantee that Jeanty would become as good as Nick Chubb.
“If you could guarantee that Ashton Jeanty is Nick Chubb, would you take him?” Carman asked. “I would tell you right now, I would. I could turn around, hand the football off to Ashton Jeanty, and be able to run my way to wins in some solidarity with this football team. Guarantee me everything that Nick has done for this football team, I would absolutely sign up to take Ashton Jeanty right now.”
Jeanty is widely viewed as a generational talent and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. Yes, he did it outside of a power conference, but that is still an incredible feat, nonetheless.
The question is, would Cleveland seriously take a halfback with its first-round draft pick? It seems highly unlikely given the all of the Browns' other needs, not to mention the fact that his upcoming class is rife with depth at the running back position.
Cleveland fans—and fans around the NFL—would be more than perplexed if the Browns ultimately decided to roll with Jeanty at No. 2, and for good reason.
If Cleveland is going to to draft a weapon, it's almost certainly going to be Hunter.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Major News About Browns, Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Browns, Cowboys Named Potential Partners in Pro Bowl Trade
MORE: Cleveland Browns Could Make Shocking NFL Draft Decision
MORE: Browns Could Bring Back Disgruntled Player in Wild Twist
MORE: Browns Have Already Been Scouting 2026 NFL Draft Quarterback Talent