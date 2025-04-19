Browns, Cowboys Named Potential Partners in Pro Bowl Trade
The Cleveland Browns are heavily focused on deciding who they will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which is what you would expect at this time of year.
However, the Browns should not abandon the idea of swinging potential trades, especially with some of their aging players on expensive salaries.
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network has identified offensive lineman Wyatt Teller as a trade candidate for Cleveland, and he has named the Dallas Cowboys as possible suitors for the three-time Pro Bowler.
"The Cowboys were among the best teams in pass protection from guards but lost future Hall of Famer Zack Martin to retirement," Xie wrote. "Teller could immediately step in as Martin’s successor at right guard."
Teller has been quite the force for the Browns since being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills back in August 2019, as he earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances between 2021 and 2023. Teller was so good, as a matter of fact, that Cleveland signed him to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension in November 2021.
Unfortunately, the 30-year-old showed serious signs of decline this past season, posting a 62.6 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus. He is now preparing to enter the final year of his deal and carries a $14.2 million cap hit, which makes him a rather obvious trade piece for the Browns.
The Cowboys went just 7-10 in 2024 and suddenly have issues in the trenches, and with Dallas being in win-now mode, you could certainly see Jerry Jones and Co. making a play for Teller if Cleveland made him available.
