Cleveland Browns Could Make Trade You Would Never Expect
The Cleveland Browns have surprisingly been very quiet on the trade front this offseason, as many felt that the Browns would start moving some pieces to facilitate a quasi-rebuild.
Instead, Cleveland has mostly stood pat, instead opting to add pieces through the NFL Draft to its already existing roster. But could the Browns have a trade up their sleeves at some point in 2025?
You have to figure that Cleveland's roster won't remain the same by the trade deadline, and while players like Greg Newsome II, Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio represent the most obvious candidates to be moved, there is another player who could develop some significant trade value this year: defensive end Alex Wright.
Wright played in just five games last season before suffering a triceps injury that knocked him out for the remainder of the campaign, and as a result, many — even Browns fans — have forgotten about him.
However, the 24-year-old has definitely exhibited potential as a pass rusher, like in 2023, when he registered 25 tackles, five sacks and a couple of forced fumbles in 16 games.
Wright may never become an every-down player, but pass-rushing specialists are vital in today's pass-heavy landscape, and he definitely seems to have the ability to fit that criteria.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman possesses tremendous athleticism and is unquestionably a tantalizing young talent that many teams around the league would be interested in acquiring.
With Cleveland having Myles Garrett locked up for the long haul and with Isaiah McGuire representing a breakout candidate heading into 2025, it stands to reason that the Browns may look to cash in on Wright, who is entering the final year of his contract.
