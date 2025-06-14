Cleveland Browns Star Discloses One Pivotal Goal for 2025 NFL Season
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is one of the best players in the NFL at his position, as evidenced by his four Pro Bowl appearances since entering the league in 2018.
However, for as terrific as Ward has been, there is still one thing missing from his game: interceptions. The former first-round pick has amassed a grand total of 17 picks over the course of his seven-year NFL career and has yet to exceed three interceptions in any one individual campaign.
Ward has been a master in racking up passes defended, as he led the NFL with 19 last season and has logged double digits in that category in each of his seven seasons. But he has revealed one major goal for 2025: more picks.
"I mean, getting a PBU (pass breakup) is good. They don't catch the ball, but they still get another possession ... but you get that interception, you're getting that ball back to your offense and changing the game." Ward told Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. "... That's the main focus, is trying to take that ball away."
Ward added 49 tackles and a couple of interceptions in addition to his parade of passes defended in 2024, but he obviously wants to see that number increase going forward.
The 28-year-old isn't the only Browns player who hasn't exactly totaled a ton of takeaways, as Cleveland amassed just four picks as a team last year. That ranked last in the NFL.
We'll see if Ward and the rest of the secondary can step it up in the fall.
