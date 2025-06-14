Former Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Slammed With Harsh Take
Nick Chubb is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns, as the beloved running back signed with the Houston Texans after an extended wait period in free agency.
Browns fans will surely never forget Chubb, who provided a thrilling run of memorable moments that included four straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2019 through 2022.
The 29-year-old is unquestionably one of the most highly-regarded Cleveland sports figures in recent memory, so you would think the Browns would be planning on doing something special for him. However, Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan wants everyone to pump the brakes.
Ruiter simply does not feel Chubb was good enough to get his number retired by the organization, nor does he feel the former second-round pick should be inducted into the Browns' Ring of Honor, even though owner Jimmy Haslam has already said the latter would be happening.
“I don’t think he’s going to get his jersey retired, nor should he," Ruiter said. "They are going to put him in the Ring of Honor. The Haslams made the announcement this week when they were thanking Nick Chubb. ... And I have to be honest with you: I wouldn’t put him in the Ring of Honor. For me, the Ring of Honor is for Hall of Famers. For Browns players that are Hall of Famers. Again, as much as I love Nick Chubb."
Ruiter's take surely won't make Cleveland fans happy, as you would be hard-pressed to find another athlete outside of LeBron James that has meant as much to the city in recent years.
He does make a good point, though. Chubb's peak was brilliant, but his career simply wasn't long enough to warrant Hall of Fame consideration, and if that's Ruiter's bar, then you have to respect his opinion.
