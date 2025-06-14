Browns Digest

Former Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Slammed With Harsh Take

Former Cleveland Browns running back was just hit with a rather harsh take by a Cleveland radio host.

Matthew Schmidt

Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]
Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] / Jeff Lange via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

Nick Chubb is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns, as the beloved running back signed with the Houston Texans after an extended wait period in free agency.

Browns fans will surely never forget Chubb, who provided a thrilling run of memorable moments that included four straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2019 through 2022.

The 29-year-old is unquestionably one of the most highly-regarded Cleveland sports figures in recent memory, so you would think the Browns would be planning on doing something special for him. However, Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan wants everyone to pump the brakes.

Ruiter simply does not feel Chubb was good enough to get his number retired by the organization, nor does he feel the former second-round pick should be inducted into the Browns' Ring of Honor, even though owner Jimmy Haslam has already said the latter would be happening.

“I don’t think he’s going to get his jersey retired, nor should he," Ruiter said. "They are going to put him in the Ring of Honor. The Haslams made the announcement this week when they were thanking Nick Chubb. ... And I have to be honest with you: I wouldn’t put him in the Ring of Honor. For me, the Ring of Honor is for Hall of Famers. For Browns players that are Hall of Famers. Again, as much as I love Nick Chubb."

Ruiter's take surely won't make Cleveland fans happy, as you would be hard-pressed to find another athlete outside of LeBron James that has meant as much to the city in recent years.

He does make a good point, though. Chubb's peak was brilliant, but his career simply wasn't long enough to warrant Hall of Fame consideration, and if that's Ruiter's bar, then you have to respect his opinion.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Analyst Exposes Brutal Reality for Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett

MORE: Browns' Mercurial Weapon Could be Playing His Final Days in Cleveland

MORE: One Cleveland Browns Blockbuster Trade Possibility We Cannot Rule Out

MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Slammed With 'Loser' Take

MORE: Steelers Defender Fires Warning Shot at Former Browns Teammates

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News