Analyst Exposes Brutal Reality for Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett

It has certainly been a tumultuous offseason for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who initially demanded a trade after the 2024 campaign concluded and went very public with his desire to force his way out of Cleveland.
However, Garrett ultimately came to terms with the Browns, signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland through 2030.
Essentially, the 29-year-old will be spending the remainder of his prime years with the Browns, barring a trade. And while that may thrill Cleveland fans, Matt Fontana of Big Play sees a rather prominent issue with Garrett: his leadership ability.
"Everybody has got to come to peace with this statement I'm about to say," Fontana said. "Myles Garrett is not going to be a leader on your football team. The sooner you make peace with that and the sooner you understand that that is reality, the better we're going to be."
Garrett was criticized by many for skipping Browns organized team activities, a series of offseason workouts that are entirely optional. Many veterans around the league chose not to participate, but perhaps due to Garrett's antics earlier in the offseason, his decision was more scrutinized.
It's actually true that the former Defensive Player of the Year is not necessarily a rah-rah type of leader, but you don't have to be. When you are as terrific as Garrett, you tend to lead by example, and that is exactly what the Texas A&M product has done.
Garrett is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles en route to his fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance and sixth overall. He has also earned four First-Team All-Pro selections, including last season.
