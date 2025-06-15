Analyst Drops Wild Baker Mayfield Take That Will Stun Browns Fans
Most Cleveland Browns fans would surely love to have Baker Mayfield back under center right now, as he has transformed into a Pro Bowl quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Of course, the Browns infamously parted ways with Mayfield during the spring of 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson, one that has not exactly panned out for Cleveland.
Mayfield spent four years with the Browns, leading them to their first playoff appearance since the 2002-03 campaign and their first postseason victory since January 1995. However, a rough 2021 season that was marred by a shoulder injury resulted in the Browns cutting the cord with the former No. 1 overall pick.
Well, in discussing owner Jimmy Haslam stating that recently departed running back Nick Chubb will be inducted into the Browns' Ring of Honor, Xavier Crockett of Honor the Land actually made the case that Mayfield's name should also be considered.
“I think there is a real conversation that Baker Mayfield should be in that Ring of Honor because Baker Mayfield played a huge, huge role in where we are today," Crockett said.
Fellow host Max Loeb added that the Browns' best win of the century — their Wild Card Round playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021 — was led by Mayfield.
Mayfield certainly had a couple of strong seasons in Cleveland, but he unfortunately wasn't there long enough to make anything more than a brief impact.
The 30-year-old has now made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances with the Buccaneers, most recently throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2024.
