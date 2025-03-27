Browns Get Final Shedeur Sanders Blessing From Deion Sanders
The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make when it comes to what they're going to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month.
Colorado Buffalo's quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of several players in the mix for Cleveland. Throughout the pre-draft process, though, there have been questions about whether or not Sanders and his Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders would nix the Browns from selecting him.
Instead, Cleveland has Deion Sanders' full blessing to draft his son if they wish, come April 24.
"Shedeur told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the team so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go," Coach Prime said during a conversation with Skip Bayless. "If it's New York, it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback I'm happy with it man cause I know what he's gonna do to the organization."
There have been some curious signs linking Sanders to the Browns throughout the offseason, including the team's emphasis on finding a "good decision maker" at QB, something Sanders has said is his No. 1 trait.
Still, there is a belief around the league that the Colorado star ultimately wants to land in New York with the Giants, who pick one spot after the Browns. Depending on what Browns general manager Andrew Berry and company decide to do at No. 2, Sanders may not even be available when New York is on the clock.
The Browns brass is slated to attend a private workout with Sanders following his Pro Day next week. Something they also did for University of Miami gunslinger Cam Ward.
