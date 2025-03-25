Cleveland Browns Lose Out on Top QB Target in Crushing Blow
All signs seemed to be pointing toward the Cleveland Browns landing Russell Wilson, but now, that won't be happening, as the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback has signed with the New York Giants.
Wilson agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Giants on Tuesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Now, the Browns will be left either trying to acquire Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons or having to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft next month.
Cleveland did land Kenny Pickett in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason, but it seems hard to imagine the Browns pinning their hopes on him for 2025 and beyond.
Wilson spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making 11 starts and throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes.
It certainly wasn't vintage Russ, but it was also a heck of a lot better than anything Cleveland got from the quarterback position this past season.
The Browns appeared to be vying with the Giants for Wilson's services over the past couple of weeks, but perhaps Wilson felt that New York presented a better gig for him moving forward. Or maybe the Giants just offered him more money (remember: Cleveland has a miserable financial situation).
This certainly makes things interesting for the Browns as far as the draft is concerned, as there has been rampant speculation that Cleveland was considering going with a position other than quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.
Now, the Browns may be left with no choice but to take a signal-caller.
