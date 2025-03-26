Browns Conduct Two Massive Meetings On Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns pursuit of a quarterback could bring them to the top signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Cam Ward.
Two days after the Miami product held his Pro Day in Coral Gables, Fla. the Browns top leaders were in attendance for a notable face-to-face meeting with Ward.
The report comes from CanesInSight,com, which revealed that team owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry were on sight for a private workout and meeting with the gunslinger.
On top of having a conversation with Ward, Berry and Haslam also met up with star tight end David Njoku and his agent Malki Kawa. A sign that perhaps the two sides are talking about a contract extension with Njoku entering the final year of his deal.
The rendezvous with Njoku stands out on its own, but the one with Ward serves as the latest development in Cleveland's pursuit of a new quarterback. Berry was the subject of criticism earlier in the week for not attending Ward's Pro Day, instead sending assistant GM Glenn Cook, who is a Miami Alum.
This latest meeting would suggest that perhaps Cleveland isn't out on Ward after all, however, there is one major snag, in that, he may not be there when the Browns are on the clock.
There is a sense around the league that the Tennessee Titans will use the No. 1 overall pick to select Ward, which would leave Berry and company looking elsewhere to fill their need at QB.
Unless, of course, he's considering trading up to the first pick. After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Titans will listen to calls on the selection, it appears anything is possible at the top of the board.
