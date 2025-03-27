Browns Have Pivotal Meeting Scheduled With Shedeur Sanders
As the Cleveland Browns work to finalize their NFL Draft plans, they have a pivotal meeting scheduled with one of the top quarterbacks in this year's rookie class.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns will have a private workout with Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders following his Pro Day next week. The Tennessee Titans, who own the first overall pick, are also planning on attending a private workout with Sanders. Colorado's Pro Day is scheduled for April 4.
The news comes just days after the Browns brass of owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski attended a private workout for the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the class Cam Ward.
There is a widespread belief that Ward will go to the Titans first overall, however, a report this week from ESPN revealed that Tennessee is at least fielding calls from teams looking to move up.
Cleveland could be considering such a move themselves. Or they may just opt for staying put with the second overall pick and drafting a different player, potentially even Sanders.
The fact that the Browns are holding private workouts with both Ward and Sanders shows they are, at the very least, doing their due diligence in assessing the top quarterbacks in the class.
In four weeks, they'll have to decide if either is worth drafting at the top of the draft order.
