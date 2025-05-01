Cleveland Browns Competing With Rising NFC Team to Sign Nick Chubb

"The #Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this. The #Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push"



🎙️@KenCarman to @SportsBoyTony on future for RB Nick Chubb🏈⤵️



🔊Listen: https://t.co/2RT1AdD9C2 pic.twitter.com/omMjkU6cpI