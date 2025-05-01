Cleveland Browns Competing With Rising NFC Team to Sign Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of running backs in the NFL Draft, which appeared to spell the end of Nick Chubb's storied tenure with the club.
However, there may be a chance that the Browns can reunite with Chubb. They will just have to compete with a rising NFC team for his services.
Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan has reported that the Chicago Bears are heavily vying for Chubb, and its stands to reason that the four-time Pro Bowler may get a better opportunity in the Windy City.
The Bears definitely make sense as a destination for Chubb, as D'Andre Swift struggled as the lead back last season, and they could definitely afford to add some depth at the position.
Plus, even though Chicago went just 5-12 in 2024, the Bears certainly seem to have more of a chance of contending for a playoff spot than the Browns, who seem to be entering a quasi-rebuild.
Chubb played in just eight games this past season, missing the first six weeks while recovering from a horrific knee injury he suffered the year prior and then bowing out for the rest of the 2024 campaign in December after breaking his foot.
During his time on the field last season, the 29-year-old rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Obviously, that production is a far cry from Chubb's prime, when he posted four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022.
The Browns' backfield now consists of Jerome Ford as well as rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, so there may not be any more room for Chubb to begin with.
