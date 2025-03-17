Browns Should Still Consider These Four Veteran QB Options
If the Cleveland Browns are hoping to add a veteran quarterback at some point this offseason, their options are getting pretty slim.
After meeting with Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson last week, there has been no reported traction from the franchise with any other notable QBs on the free-agent market.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons decided to guarantee Kirk Cousins another $10 million and keep him around as a backup instead of cutting their losses and releasing the 36-year-old.
That could leave Cleveland really scrambling to find another signal caller prior to the NFL Draft. Here are the best options available for the Browns:
1) Russell Wilson
At this point, Wilson seems to make the most sense as a potential QB addition for Cleveland, especially considering they hosted him on a visit last week.
The problem right now is that Wilson has other suitors. And while teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants wait on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision – he'd be a terrible fit for the Browns by the way – Wilson hangs in limbo.
When things finally sort themselves out with Rodgers, though, Wilson will likely be next in line to sign and if he doesn't choose the Browns, they'll be left desperately looking for another QB.
2) Carson Wentz
Wentz spent last season as a backup to Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, appearing in three games and making one start. The former first-round pick is far from the MVP candidate he was in 2017, but he's got plenty of valuable experience.
Wentz could be a decent backup plan if Wilson falls through. Cleveland is looking for someone who can bridge the gap for a rookie that it will almost certainly draft next month.
Wentz certainly isn't some brilliant option, but at this point of the offseason the Browns aren't finding one of those anyway.
3) Joe Flacco
Flacco makes sense for several reasons, but most notably because he is plenty familiar with Kevin Stefanski's offense. Not only that, but he had plenty of success in his offense not so long ago.
As the QB market continues to sort itself out, the Browns may be left with no choice but to reunite with Flacco. At the age of 40, it wouldn't be the worst setup to have the Super Bowl champion serve as the bridge to whatever rookie Cleveland ends up with either.
In the meantime, maybe the Browns can recapture some of that Flacco magic from 2023 and win a handful of games before passing it off to a rookie.
4) Case Keenum
Similar to Flacco, Keenum has experience in Stefanski's offense, having worked closely with him in Minnesota in 2017 and then serving as Baker Mayfield's backup from 2020-2021.
Keenum, however, missed all of last season with the Houston Texans after being placed on the IR with a foot injury. He's also a 37-year-old primary backup so adding him would come with minimal expectations.
Ultimately, if it comes down to the Browns signing Keenum as a bridge QB, it's safe to say they got extremely desperate.
