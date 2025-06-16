Could the Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has certainly stolen all of the headlines in Browns offseason workouts, which is entirely expected. His name attracts attention. Period.
However, there is no guarantee that Sanders will actually be Cleveland's quarterback of the future, and some have even speculated that the Colorado Buffaloes product could be traded.
It seems ludicrous given that Sanders was widely viewed as a first-round talent heading into the NFL Draft, but he ultimately fell all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns swooped in and traded up to acquire him.
Remember: Cleveland selected another signal-caller multiple rounds before Sanders, bagging Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.
That has created quite the quarterback room for the Browns, as both Sanders and Gabriel are competing with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. Chances are, Cleveland isn't carrying four signal-callers into the regular season, which means one out that quartet could be on the move.
Does a world exist in which Sanders could actually be the odd man out? The answer is probably no, regardless of what conjecture may suggest.
The Browns probably will make a trade at quarterback, but the probability is that it will be one of Flacco and Pickett. Heck, maybe even Gabriel. Probably not Sanders.
For as much as Sanders' stock may have dropped over the last couple of months, he remains an incredibly talented prospect with significant potential.
The 23-year-old threw 37 touchdown passes while completing 74 percent of his passes during his final season at Colorado. He led the nation in the latter category. His mobility is definitely not elite, but his arm talent cannot be questioned.
The key for Sanders will be what Cleveland puts around him for the future. The Browns do not have a great supporting cast right now, particularly at the wide receiver position. Beyond Jerry Jeudy, there really isn't much there. That's why it really isn't the best idea to throw him out there on Day 1.
But it seems very, very difficult to envision Cleveland moving Sanders unless the Browns receive an offer they absolutely cannot refuse.
Shedeur Sanders will be in Cleveland for the foreseeable future, and he may ultimately becomes the Browns' franchise quarterback.
