3 Non-Shedeur Sanders Reasons to be Pumped About the Browns in 2025
The Cleveland Browns are coming off of a 3-14 campaign, so you wouldn't think there would be many reasons to be excited about the team outside of the potential debut of Shedeur Sanders.
However, Browns fans actually do have grounds to be pumped for the return of football in 2025.
Here are three non-Shedeur reasons to be fired up to watch Cleveland next season.
Exciting rookie running back tandem
I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't crazy about the idea of the Browns selecting two running backs in the NFL Draft, particularly when they had a glaring need at wide receiver. I still don't like it.
That being said, anyone would be remiss not to at least be intrigued but the rookie duo of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the backfield.
Cleveland took Judkins in the second round of the draft and circled back to nab Sampson in Round 4, so the former is the more highly-touted prospect of the two. However, there is a foundational basis to actually believe that Sampson may end up being the superior player.
Regardless, the fact the Browns will have both halfbacks in 2025 will be compelling, and it will be fascinating to see just how much better Cleveland's rushing attack will be this time around.
With Nick Chubb officially gone, Judkins and Sampson should both accumulate plenty of touches.
Young wide receivers
The Browns opted not to draft a single receiver back in April, and they also didn't make much noise in free agency, only signing veteran Diontae Johnson. Yes, the same Diontae Johnson who played for three different teams in 2024.
Yes, Cleveland has Jerry Jeudy, but beyond him, there is essentially no proven depth at the position. The Browns will be depending a whole lot on Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash to break out in 2025, and while that's risky, it certainly makes things interesting.
Tillman in particular showed some flashes of brilliance last year before going down with a concussion in Week 12, so we know the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher has talent. Meanwhile, Thrash is a speedy slot weapon who has a great chance of establishing himself as a critical part of Cleveland's aerial attack.
The Browns have kind of painted themselves into a corner here. At least one of Tillman or Thrash must produce come September, and chances are, Cleveland will get a surprising year from one of the two. Tillman seems to be the more likely candidate based on what we have seen thus far.
Isaiah McGuire's potential breakout
Isaiah McGuire has become a rather common pick for the Browns' most probable breakout player in 2025, and for good reason.
McGuire logged 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games last season, and while those numbers may not look wholly impressive, it's important to remember that he was a backup behind Za'Darius Smith during the first half of 2024.
Following the trade of Smith at the deadline, McGuire began seeing much more playing time, and he posted results. Two of his sacks came over the final three weeks, and he landed an 83.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus for his work on the campaign.
McGuire will be a full-time starter in 2025, and with Myles Garrett attracting the lion's share of attention on the other side, McGuire could feast.
Still just 23 years old (he turns 24 next month), the former fourth-round pick could be in line for a big year this coming season.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Heartwarming Nick Chubb Update
MORE: Cleveland Browns Could Make Trade You Would Never Expect
MORE: Analyst Drops Wild Baker Mayfield Take That Will Stun Browns Fans
MORE: Former NFL Coach Reveals Harsh Truth About Browns' Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Star Discloses One Pivotal Goal for 2025 NFL Season