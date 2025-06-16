Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Heartwarming Nick Chubb Update
Cleveland Browns fans saw the Nick Chubb era come to an end last week, as the four-time Pro Bowl running back signed with the Houston Texans.
But is there a chance that we see Chubb in a Browns uniform again? Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com think it's a possibility. In fact, she pretty much expects it.
“There’s definitely a chance the Browns will work something out with Nick Chubb down the road even if he signs just to retire as a Brown," Cabot wrote. "I absolutely think this should and will happen. Based on Chubb’s heartfelt thank you to Browns fans, I truly believe he’ll be open to it and will want it as much as the Browns and their fans do. He deserves a chance to play, and now he has that in Houston. But it can’t end this way. He needs to retire as a Browns when he’s ready, and then go into their Ring of Honor.”
Of course, there is always the possibility that Chubb simply signs a one-day contract with Cleveland before retiring, which wouldn't be quite as exciting. That's more of a novelty than anything else. But perhaps he would actually suit up for the Browns one more time?
Remember: the 29-year-old only inked a one-year deal with the Texans, so he could just as easily return to Cleveland next offseason. If it makes sense, that is.
Chubb spent the first seven years of his career with the Browns, racking up four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022. Unfortunately, a devastating knee injury he suffered in September 2023 sabotaged the back end of his tenure in Cleveland.
