Could The Cleveland Browns Utilize Versatility Of One Safety If Greg Newsome II Misses Time?
The Cleveland Browns are headed into the new season with one of the best cornerback trios in Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II. In fact, the entire secondary is loaded with talent. So much talent that Warren Sharp and his team chose the Browns as the best secondary in 2024.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski shared some bad news about the secondary though on Thursday at training camp. Greg Newsome II is going to miss some time following a hamstring surgery. Although the head coach hopes Newsome will be back by the Week One matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the recovery timeline is still unknown.
Newsome is one of the best nickel corners in the entire NFL and is an important part of the Cleveland defense. How could the Browns approach this situation if he misses some time to start the regular season?
Obviously the Browns could target a like-for-like switch with players like Cameron Mitchell or rookie Myles Harden spending time at nickel. However, one safety on the Cleveland depth chart could potentially add an intriguing dimension to the defense due to his versatility.
Ronnie Hickman is entering his second year in the NFL after signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The former Ohio State Buckeye impressed in training camp and during the preseason, leading to him making the 53-man roster. Due to injuries to numerous safeties, both Hickman and D'Anthony Bell got a lot of playing time towards the end of last season.
Hickman finished his rookie season with 25 tackles and one interception, which led to a pick six against the New York Jets. Aside from just being depth at safety and being utilized on special teams, there could be another interesting way to get Hickman more involved if Newsome does miss time.
In the 2021 season at Ohio State, Hickman served in a role known as "the bullet". This position was a linebacker-safety hybrid role, where Hickman was able to use his aggressiveness as a tackler downhill, while still remaining a key factor in coverage. During that season, Hickman led the team in tackles with 98 total. He also added a sack, one forced fumble and had two interceptions. One of those interceptions was a pick six.
In 2022, Jim Knowles took the job as defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes and changed the complexion of the defense. Although the move for Ohio State's defense was great, Hickman moved further away from the football to free safety. He still had 53 tackles and an interception in his final season with the Buckeyes, despite being further away from the action.
Regardless of where Hickman plays on the field, he manages to make an impact, whether that be in college or in the NFL. Perhaps Jim Schwartz could consider utilizing Hickman in a bullet-like role. He has the ability to match up with running backs and tight ends in coverage, could offer linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks support against the run and could occasionally be another player sent on the blitz.
Schwartz is known for liking an aggressive brand of defense and this could be right up his alley.
Hopefully Newsome does not miss any time, yet there will need to be backup options just in case. Even though this is a big wild card option, it's a wrinkle in the game plan that could shock opposing offenses at the start of the season.