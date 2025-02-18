NFL Analyst Predicts Browns to Draft Heisman Finalist Quarterback
NFL Draft buzz surrounding Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns has been heating up lately, led by Sanders' announcement that his first official visit would be with Cleveland on March 4. On Tuesday, Sanders revealed that he plays with the Browns in Madden, saying he likes "how they move around."
Could much of that buzz actually be smoke? Many NFL Draft analysts believe that Miami's Cam Ward is the class' top quarterback and may be a better fit for Cleveland, including NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. A former scout who has been with NFL.com and NFL Network since 2012, Jeremiah predicted the Browns would take Ward over Sanders in his latest mock draft on Tuesday.
"The Browns could look to Travis Hunter here, but they need to usher in a new era at quarterback," Jeremiah wrote.
Ward is Jeremiah's first quarterback off the board, following the Titans selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 1. If available for the Browns, Carter could prove to be Myles Garrett's replacement.
The Miami quarterback, who will turn 23 in May, has had a unique road to the NFL Draft. Coming out of high school in West Columbia, Texas, Ward's only scholarship offer came from FCS Incarnate Word. After two years with the Cardinals in which he combined to throw for 71 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions, Ward made the leap to the Power Five by transferring to Washington State. Ward was stellar in two years with the Cougars before transferring to Miami for his final year of eligibility.
The 2024 season with the Hurricanes was his best yet. Ward was named a Heisman finalist after throwing for 4,313 yards and 37 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He led Miami to a 10-2 regular season record, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff.
