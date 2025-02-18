Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb Linked as Possible Buffalo Bills Target
The Cleveland Browns have to make a decision about Nick Chubb this offseason. At this point in time, the expectation is that he will return to the Browns, but that is far from a guarantee.
Chubb made his return from a gruesome knee injury in 2024 and played in eight games. Unfortunately, he did not look like himself from before the injury.
In the eight games that he played, Chubb ended up carrying the football 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns. His 3.3 yards per carry average simply isn't going to get the job done.
Granted, the 29-year-old running back might simply need some time to get his legs completely back underneat him. There is a chance that he could break out during the 2025 campaign.
However, the fact of the matter is that Cleveland is not in a good financial position. They simply can't afford to offer a large amount of money to a player who may or may not be able to contribute at a high level.
With that in mind, another team could swoop in and give Chubb a more aggressive offer and steal him away.
Khari Demos of Buffalo Bills on SI believes that the Bills could take a look at Chubb as an option this offseason amid the contract drama they're going through with James Cook.
Buffalo would certainly be a legitimate threat. Not only could they offer a better deal, they also offer a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Just like Myles Garrett is wanting to win at a high level, that could entice Chubb as well.
Losing both Garrett and Chubb in the same offseason would be a tough pill to swallow for the Browns.
That being said, nothing is set in stone. No one knows what Chubb's free agency market is going to look like. He has also been vocal about his desire to remain in Cleveland if possible.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with him. Chubb will be a name to monitor closely for Browns fans when free agency opens up.
