Browns Could Potentially Bring Back Joe Flacco?
As the Cleveland Browns continue to be flooded with opinions on what they should do at the quarterback position, plenty of names have been brought up as potential targets.
Of course, the top two mentioned names are 2025 NFL Draft prospects. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the two most likely answers for the Browns. They could land either one of those guys with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
There have also been quite a few veteran options mentioned as potential Cleveland candidates. Both Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers have been heavily linked as possible targets.
Now, another name has been brought up. He's a very familiar name for Browns fans.
ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Grossi has suggested that Joe Flacco coming back could be a very realistic option for the team.
Flacco had a successful, albeit short, tenure with Cleveland back in 2023. He played in five games with the Browns, completing 60.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
His presence was a big part of the team staying alive and making it into the playoffs that year.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts, Flacco also received quite a bit of playing time. He ended up playing in eight games, throwing for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also completing 65.3 percent of his passes.
At 40 years old, Flacco could be an intriguing bridge quarterback option. If Cleveland brings in a rookie and signs Flacco, it could make perfect sense for both parties.
That being said, no one should view Flacco as an option past the first half of the 2025 season. Ideally, a young quarterback would be able to take over at some point next year and become the long-term franchise quarterback for the Browns.
Hopefully, Cleveland will be able to find their answer under center this offseason. Andrew Berry's job might very well depend on it.
Keep an eye on Flacco as a potential veteran addition to provide a potential starting option and at a minimum a quality backup for a rookie.
