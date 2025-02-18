Browns Offensive Star Could Be on the Chopping Block
The Cleveland Browns have an absolutely miserable financial situation heading into the offseason, which will make it difficult for them to make any significant moves in free agency.
The Browns are currently well over the salary cap, meaning they will have to make some roster cuts just to get into the black.
So, which players could Cleveland potentially cut bait with in the coming weeks and months? Well, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus feels that offensive lineman Wyatt Teller could represent a potential candidate to be released.
"Although the Browns boast the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, their offseason situation isn’t exactly enviable. The team must navigate a pending trade request from Myles Garrett, plus getting out from -$31 million in cap space," Locker wrote. "There aren’t many clear ways to revise that with cuts, but releasing Teller after June 1 could work. Last year, the 30-year-old posted only a 62.6 overall PFF grade, his lowest since 2019. Factoring in Cleveland’s need for OL upgrades, as well as Teller’s injuries and declining play, that could warrant making the sacrifice there."
The Browns would be able to save around $19 million in cap room if they designate Teller as a post-June 1 cut, which is not a negligible sum of money.
Considering injuries limited Teller to just 13 games in 2024 and that he clearly wasn't the same player from previous years, it may be time to cut bait with the 30-year-old.
Teller joined Cleveland in 2019 and developed into a stalwart in the trenches, making three straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2021 and 2023. He also earned back-to-back Second-Team All-Pro selections in 2020 and 2021.
However, it's time for the Browns to start rebuilding, and Teller may no longer fit the team's timeline.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: NFL Analyst Predicts Browns to Draft Heisman Finalist Quarterback
MORE: Browns Could Potentially Bring Back Joe Flacco?
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Shares Surprising Revelation Regarding Browns
MORE: Browns Named Best Fit for Strange Nick Chubb Replacement
MORE: Justin Jefferson Makes Vikings Pitch to Browns' Myles Garrett