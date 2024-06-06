Mavericks Or Celtics? See Who The Browns Pick To Be The NBA Finals Champion
The 2024 NBA Finals tip off on Thursday night between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. There are plenty of storylines in this series including Kyrie Irving's return to Boston, Luka Doncic's rise to superstardom, Boston's chase for Banner 18 and Jayson Tatum fraud watch.
This iteration of the NBA Finals will be full of fireworks and should be a tightly contested matchup. In Cleveland on Thursday, the Browns finished up their final OTA session and on their way off the field, some of the guys made their picks on who will win this series.
The result? A resounding pull for the Dallas Mavericks to be the NBA Champions.
Not much context was provided with each of the picks but one common trend is the belief in Cleveland legend Kyrie Irving. Irving is responsible for the most clutch play in the history of Cleveland sports. Kyrie sized up Steph Curry with only a few seconds left in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals and hit "The Shot" capping the Cavs' improbable Championship comeback.
Fast forward to 2024 and Irving is on the cusp of scaling the mountain again after a handful of tough seasons.
On the other side, the Celtics are the favorites heading into this series but have the pressure of getting the job done. Their roster is loaded with talent and they are coming off of their sixth Eastern Conference Finals appearance in eight years, including each ECF since 2021. If they can't close the deal this year, questions about this team will come up in spades.
While the Celtics are favored in this series, that didn't stop the Browns players from picking the Mavericks to win. For what it's worth, my pick is Dallas in six.