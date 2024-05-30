Nico Collins' Extension Reminds Browns Fans Of What Could Have Been In 2021
The Cleveland Browns were two picks away from being on the clock in round three of the 2021 NFL draft. They were feeling good after selecting cornerback Greg Newsome at pick 26 and then snagging linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd overall pick.
While it is just speculation now, there was reason to believe that the Browns held serious interest in Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the 6'4" receiver was selected by the Texans just two spots ahead of Cleveland.
What was Cleveland's response? They selected Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz with the 91st overall selection. One of these guys just celebrated a lucrative contract extension, while the other is fighting for his NFL life and is on a reserve/futures contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Hindsight is always 20/20 but the sliding door moment that pick happened to be is extremely difficult to downplay. Let's say Collins falls to Cleveland and the Browns add him to a room with Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry. Does Baker Mayfield continue his success? Does he avoid injury? Do the Browns return to the playoffs in 2021? Does OBJ stay? Do they make a run at the AFC Championship Game? What does the Cleveland Browns franchise look like as a result of this?
There are so many "what if" scenarios that can be played out just by the changing of this one selection. The reality is that Collins has found a perfect home in Houston and has signed his name on the dotted line to stay there.
For this one positive "butterfly effect" moment, there are probably hundreds of ones that would have gone the other way. Regardless, after what Collins and the Texans did to Cleveland in the 2023 playoffs, it's hard not to dream about what he would have looked like in the orange and brown.