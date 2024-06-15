Could Steelers Cam Heyward Finish His Career With Browns?
Browns fans always looking for ways to get one over on Pittsburgh Steelers fans. What better way for that to happen then to take one of the franchise's most popular players?
That could become a reality for Pittsburgh's star defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Speaking with the Athletic this week, Heyward suggested that he's open to the possibility of ending his career elsewhere. It's a decision he and his wife have already discussed.
“I have talked to my wife, and we know the reality, and we have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else,” said Heyward. “If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it.”
Heyward may be playing for his hometown team right now, but he does have ties to Ohio having played his college ball at Ohio State from 2007-2010. But there are other reasons why Heyward seems open to potentially ending his career with the Browns.
“I still have family in Cleveland," he said. "My wife is from Cleveland. We will see. I am not trying to think about all that right now.”
It's certainly hard to picture Heyward wearing any other jersey at this point but it's safe to say Browns fans would relish the opportunity to swipe one of the Steelers most recognizable players.
At 35, Heyward was hoping to receive an extension from Pittsburgh as he enters the final year of his current deal. It's why he stayed away from the team facility for most of the offseason until mandatory minicamp this week.
The suggestion of playing for a division rival could also just be a negotiation tactic by the 13-year vet. One thing he made abundantly clear though is that he doesn't plan on calling it quits after the 2024 season.
"I don’t even know which way to even lean," said Heyward of playing somewhere else. "We will see what happens. But I can assure you this: I will be playing in 2025, I will tell you that.”
