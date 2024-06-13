Myles Garrett Expected To Be "Fine" After Apparent Injury At Browns Minicamp
The main goal for NFL teams this time of year is to get their team through the offseason program healthy. Which is why the sight of Myles Garrett coming up hobbled on the final day of Browns mandatory minicamp became cause quite the stir on Thursday.
Garrett was seen exiting a drill grabbing at his leg after suffering an apparent hamstring injury early on in practice. After the incident, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year then gingerly walked away from the rest of his defensive line position group and was conversing with team trainers. He then spent the rest of practice doing some lighter work on his own while the rest of the defensive lineman went through their normal practice drills.
Following practice head coach Kevin Stefanski was quick to pour some cold water on the situation.
"Looks like he tweaked something here," Stefansk said. "He will be fine."
Fortunately, with the third and final day of minicamp in the books, Garrett and the rest of his teammates now have five and a half weeks to rest up and get their bodies ready for the 2024 season. The team will then open up training camp on July 24 down at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.
Consider it a conflict averted for the Browns as they brought their offseason program officially to a close.
---------------------------
