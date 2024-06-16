This Cleveland Browns Player Named To PFF's 2024 All-Breakout Team
One of the biggest unanswered questions the Cleveland Browns have to sort out at training camp later this summer will be which two players will be bookend each side of the offensive line.
As things stand right now, veterans Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, as well as second-year man Dawand Jones are all in the running. All three also just so happen to be returning from knee injuries last season.
Football analytics Pro Football Focus seems to think Jones is going to end up in one of the starting roles. In a recent piece for the site, Gordon McGuinness compiled an All-Breakout Team for 2024, highlighting players across the league who have the best chance to break out at each position. Jones made the list as the breakout candidate at right tackle.
McGuinness wrote:
A mountain of a man on the right side of the offensive line, Jones showed off his pass-blocking potential in his rookie season. He allowed just 21 total pressures from 419 pass-blocking snaps and had only two games where he earned a PFF pass-blocking grade below 60.0.
Jones was thrust into action last season earlier than anticipated after Conklin suffered his knee injury in Week 1 of the season. Jones went on to start the next seven games at right tackle for Cleveland and became an immediate standout. He finished the season having played in 11 total games, starting nine.
Based on the early returns the Browns seem to have hit on a day three gem in the 2023 draft, as they have high hopes for Jones as a future cornerstone on their offensive line. The competition that will play out at training camp will be a great opportunity for Jones to start cementing himself as a starter.
