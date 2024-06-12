Will Myles Garrett Be Part Of The Browns Plans For New Kickoff?
The Browns have taken an all hands on deck approach to the NFL's new kickoff rule. Which is why when head coach Kevin Stefanski quipped on Tuesday that star defensive end Myles Garrett had raised his hand when they asked for volunteers to serve as kickoff returners fan's imaginations started running wild.
One day later, Garrett added fuel to the fire.
“Am I going to be a part of it? Yeah, maybe," the seven-year veteran said after day two of mandatory minicamp. "I'm in the meetings, so when my name is called, I'll be out there.”
This all comes on the heels of special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone mentioning a couple weeks back that he expects higher profile players across the league to be more involved in the play than ever. The Browns are not excluded from that either.
Garrett just wants to help anyway he can.
“Whatever we need," he said. "I'll return it. I'll go down there and smack something. It's wherever they place, me."
Throughout the offseason program the Browns have tried a number of player combinations at returner. The pairings included Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr, Ahmarean Brown and Jamari Thrash and Elijah Moore and D’Onta Foreman.
Whether or not Garrett is involved in the play, he too believes it'll be much more exciting for gans.
“It's definitely going to be a game changer more often than not," said Garrett. "Definitely more often than in recent years. Everybody's going to be on their P's and Q's and there’s going to be those different strategies you see throughout the season with different teams. But it's going to be a lot more exciting and fans are really going to get a kick out of it.”
